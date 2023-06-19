Blueshift Memory and Crypta Labs to develop quantum-resilient cybersecurity memory module

New collaboration creates a bridge between Crypta Labs quantum technology and Blueshift Memory’s non-Von Neumann semiconductor computer architecture

CAMBRIDGE and LONDON, UK — 19 June 2023 — Blueshift Memory, designer of a novel proprietary high-speed memory architecture, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Crypta Labs, developer of a quantum random number generator (QRNG) for resilient encryption, to create a cybersecurity memory solution that will be capable of countering threats from quantum computing.

“Our innovative non-Von Neumann computer architecture already offers a high level of intrinsic cybersecurity,” said Peter Marosan, founder and CTO of Blueshift Memory. “The solution we are now developing with Crypta Labs adds quantum-resilient protection, meaning that data is encrypted within the memory and can only be read by the CXL-connected CPU. We believe that this joint development will yield the one of the first technologies to create a bridge between quantum computing and silicon computer memory technology.”

Crypta Labs has developed a discrete Quantum Optics Module (QOM) and embedded software that together constitute a first-of-its-kind QRNG solution. Blueshift Memory will integrate the QOM into its Cambridge Architecture™ FPGA module to create a cybersecurity memory solution that is resilient to threats, even those from quantum computing.

“The basis for all encryption starts with a random number, and this is increasingly under attack since many so-called random numbers are in fact created by a pseudo-random generator,” said Dr Jose Garcia Coello, Chief Science Officer at Crypta Labs. “By using photons as a source of entropy, we have developed a fast, reliable method to generate true random numbers from that entropy using a quantum optics module. Blueshift Memory has a disruptive technology for highly efficient handling of large data sets and time-critical data like AI, and we are very excited to be working with them to add quantum-resilient cybersecurity to their solution.”

In 2022 Blueshift Memory was awarded a prestigious Smart grant by Innovate UK to develop a computer vision AI module based on the Cambridge Architecture and integrating a customized Codasip RISC-V core, which dramatically increases memory bandwidth and improves efficiency. It has also been Highly Commended in the ‘One to Watch’ category at the recent Cambridge Independent Science and Technology Awards.

About Blueshift Memory

Blueshift Memory’s proprietary chip design optimizes the memory architecture for more efficient handling of large data sets and time-critical data, enabling up to 1,000 times faster memory access for specific data-focused applications. These include high performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), 5G edge connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT). The focus of Blueshift Memory’s technology is the Cambridge Architecture™, the next-generation technology for stored-program machines, designed to replace the currently-used modified Harvard architecture and to overcome the traditional constraints of the von Neumann bottleneck. For more information see www.blueshiftmemory.com.

About Crypta Labs

Crypta Labs is an engineering team of scientists working to make the world more secure. Our focus is on our quantum random number generator, because the basis for all encryption starts with a random number. Encryption is what is under attack. Using photons as a source of entropy is where our focus has been for many years, and through many iterations, we have at last found a fast and reliable way to generate entropy. Our quantum optics module is small, fast, scalable and inexpensive. We have developed a rack mountable dual QRNG appliance, capable of producing around 4000 random numbers per second. For more information see https://cryptalabs.com/.





