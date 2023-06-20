Can Any Novel Architecture Topple the Mighty GPU?
By Ilene Wolff, EETimes (June 19, 2023)
Despite many new and novel ASIC designs on the market today, GPUs are still extremely popular for both data centers and edge applications like robotics.
That was how Nitin Dahad, editor-in-chief of embedded.com and an EE Times correspondent, opened a panel discussion on whether any novel architecture can replace the GPU. The conversation was part of EE Times’ most recent AI Everywhere Forum.
“Are new types of chips making any progress, and in which markets?” Dahad asked the panel’s speakers. “Which types of chip architectures are showing the most promise? And how do we design new chips to tackle an ever-evolving workload like AI?”
One expert who weighed in on the questions Dahad asked sees an opening for AI hardware vendors who have innovative ideas.
