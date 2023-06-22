Codasip partners with SmartDV to accelerate chip design projects

One-stop-shopping for peripheral IP simplifies custom RISC-V processor design

Munich, Germany -- June 22, 2023 – Codasip, the leader in RISC-V custom compute, today announced that it has selected SmartDV Technologies as its preferred provider of peripheral design IP. Codasip’s customers can now license a selection of SmartDV peripheral IP under a single license agreement and contract. The partnership enables chip designers implementing Codasip RISC-V processors to accelerate and simplify their design projects with IP that has been validated for compatibility and ease of integration.

Codasip’s range of RISC-V processors can be customized using the powerful Codasip Studio processor design automation tools. This empowers Codasip customers to innovate and differentiate in a wide range of competitive industries and applications including AI/ML, wireless, and IoT. They can now also easily select from the wide array of SmartDV peripherals to be integrated with the core IP as an overall affordable solution.

SmartDV offers a broad portfolio of standards-based design IP and verification IP (VIP). The company’s products are used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV focuses on ease of integration and straightforward customization of its VIP and design IP to enable customers to achieve their unique design goals.

Mike Eftimakis, vice president of strategy and ecosystem at Codasip, said: “SmartDV offers the strongest portfolio of peripheral IP. The combination with our RISC-V processor IP enables our custom compute customers to easily select, design and source a complete system in a much-simplified way. This is the power of having a comprehensive ecosystem. By partnering with SmartDV, we allow our engineering to focus on delivering maximum value for custom compute while making our customers' lives easier. Access to standard peripherals from a leader in peripheral IP also brings them the confidence of working with best-in-class IP and lets them spend time on differentiation that matters to their application.”

“Thanks to today’s thriving RISC-V ecosystem, chip designers have more choices than ever when it comes to processor design,” remarked Erik Panu, chief business officer at SmartDV. “Our decision to partner with Codasip is rooted not only in their position as a RISC-V leader, but also in our recognition that they share SmartDV’s passionate focus on customization as a key to our users’ success. Pairing SmartDV’s mature peripheral IP with Codasip’s leading-edge processors smooths the way for our joint customers to reach their ASIC, SoC, and FPGA design objectives more quickly, economically, and reliably.”

About Codasip

Codasip is a processor technology company enabling system-on-chip developers to differentiate their products for competitive advantage. Customers leverage the transformational potential of the open RISC-V ISA in a unique way through Codasip’s custom compute offering: Codasip Studio design automation tools and a fully open architecture licensing model combine with a range of processor IP that can be easily customized. The company is proudly European and serves a global market, where billions of devices are already enabled by Codasip technology. Learn more at www.codasip.com.

About SmartDV

At SmartDV Technologies™, we believe there’s a better way to approach semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for integrated circuits. We’ve been focused exclusively on IP since 2007—so whether you’re sourcing standards-based design IP for your next SoC, ASIC, or FPGA, or seeking verification solutions (VIP) to put your chip design through its paces, you’ll find SmartDV’s IP straightforward to integrate. By combining proprietary SmartCompiler™ technology with the knowledge of hundreds of expert engineers, SmartDV can customize IP to meet your unique design objectives: quickly, economically, and reliably. Don’t allow other suppliers to force one-size-fits-all cores into your chip design. Get the IP you need, tailored to your specifications, with SmartDV: IP Your Way.

Learn more about SmartDV at www.smartdvtech.com





