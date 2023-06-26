12Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores with High-Speed, High-Performance for Wireless applications that requires RF are available for immediate licensing

June 26, 2023 - T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to share their Partner’s Analog IPs, which play a vital role in shaping the future of RF technology. As the demand for high-performance Wireless RF, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 5G connectivity (cellular), continues to soar, T2M takes pride in introducing state-of-the-art 12-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores. These IP cores are specifically designed for the RF market, catering to the ever-increasing demands of the wireless world.

Key Features:

High-Speed Sampling: Our 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP cores operates at blazing-fast sampling rates, ensuring accurate conversion of high-frequency RF signals. This enables seamless data processing and transmission, contributing to enhanced wireless performance and reduced latency. Ultra-Low Power: Our IP cores are designed to minimize power consumption while maintaining uncompromised performance. This translates into longer battery life for portable devices and reduced operating costs for infrastructure deployments. High Dynamic Range: The dynamic range of our 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP core is optimized to capture a wide range of signal amplitudes, allowing for reliable reception and transmission of signals even in challenging RF environments. Low Noise and Distortion: Incorporates advanced noise reduction and distortion cancellation techniques, ensuring clean and accurate signal conversion. This results in higher data throughput, improved spectral efficiency, and enhanced overall system performance. Seamless Integration: Built with flexibility in mind, our 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP core, seamlessly integrates with existing RF designs/architectures. It simplifies the integration process, reduces time-to-market, and enables efficient system-level optimization, thereby empowering our customers to gain a competitive edge.

Going beyond the realms of Wi-Fi and 5G, our 12-Bit ADC and DAC IP cores unlock a world of possibilities in RF technology. Whether it's satellite communication, radar systems, IoT devices, or automotive applications, our IPs offers exceptional versatility and performance. It enables us to meet the demands of a wide range of RF-based solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity and efficient wireless experiences across various domains.

Satellite Communication: 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP cores, with its impressive signal conversion accuracy and low noise characteristics, ensures robust communication between satellites and ground stations, enabling seamless voice, video, and data transmission for broadcasting, remote sensing, and telecommunication applications. Radar Systems 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP cores with high-speed sampling capabilities and wide dynamic range make it an ideal choice for radar signal processing, which are critical for various industries, including aerospace, defence, and automotive. Whether it's detecting objects, measuring distances, or tracking movements, our IP cores deliver precise and reliable results, enhancing the overall performance and safety of radar systems. IoT landscape, our 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP cores, ensures efficient RF connectivity. It enables seamless communication for billions of interconnected devices, facilitating sensor data acquisition, wireless control, and real-time analytics. From smart homes to industrial automation and healthcare monitoring, our IPs empowers diverse IoT applications. Automotive industry, our 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP cores, ensures safety and connectivity. From ADAS to V2X communication, it enables accurate signal processing and reliable data transfer. Enhancing road safety and intelligent transportation systems, our IPs plays a vital role in the automotive sector.

At T2M-IP, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of RF technology through continuous innovation and dedicated customer support. That's why our team of experts works closely with clients to provide tailored solutions and comprehensive technical assistance, ensuring successful integration and optimal performance.

Availability: The High-speed 12-Bit ADC/DAC IP cores, for RF transceivers is available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at contact.

About T2M: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





