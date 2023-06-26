Rapidus CEO Chasing Single-Wafer-Processing Dream
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (June 23, 2023)
Rapidus CEO Atsuyoshi Koike will get a boost from Japan’s CHIPS Act and IBM to start the nation’s sole semiconductor foundry making the world’s most advanced silicon just two years behind industry heavyweight Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), he said in an exclusive interview with EE Times in Brussels.
Koike and his team of more than 100 people are taking on the challenge of a lifetime.
Koike is a chip-industry veteran who recently worked for Western Digital and founded Trecenti, a Japanese foundry that didn’t take off, two decades ago. That company failed because it was too closely tethered to chipmaker Hitachi, Koike said.
He hopes his second chance, Rapidus, will realize his dream of creating a foundry that provides fast cycle time for customers.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Pragmatic Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Semiconductor Industry Veteran, David Moore, as CEO
- CEO interview: Paul Wells of SureCore on low power memory and China
- CEO Interview: Ian Lankshear, EnSilica
- New Wave Design and Verification Appoints Marti Nyman as President and CEO
- CEO Interview: Stephen Fairbanks of Certus Semiconductor
Breaking News
- Arasan furthers the compliance of their I3C IP with its participation in the I3C Interop at MIPI Member Meeting
- Blue Pearl Software and NanoXplore SAS team to Accelerate Development and Verification of Radiation Hardened FPGA Designs
- Andes Technology Unveils the Annual Andes RISC-V CON, Scheduled for June 27th at the San Jose Airport DoubleTree Hotel
- How Will 5G Advanced Change RF Design?
- Rapidus CEO Chasing Single-Wafer-Processing Dream
Most Popular
- Intel Provides Update on Internal Foundry Model
- SEMIFIVE announces commercialization of its 5nm HPC SoC Platform with lead partner Rebellions, AI Chipmaker startup based in Korea
- Rapidus CEO Chasing Single-Wafer-Processing Dream
- How Will 5G Advanced Change RF Design?
- Renesas tapes out spiking neural network chip