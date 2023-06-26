How Will 5G Advanced Change RF Design?
By Gina Roos, EETimes (June 26, 2023)
The next transformation in cellular networks, 5G Advanced, will bring higher bandwidth, lower latency and higher energy efficiency to applications like enhanced mobile broadband, massive IoT and edge computing. While these are big benefits for mobile network operators, it is causing RF and component design challenges.
“There will be some new challenges in RF front-end [RFFE] component design for infrastructure due to increased instantaneous bandwidths and higher-frequency bands in FR3 that may be used to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth needs,” said Jeff Gengler, director of RF applications engineering at Qorvo Inc.
“On the component design side, increased integration within modules will significantly help address optimization and consistency of performance over more challenging specifications,” Gengler added. “Increased integration allows for more of the combined system to be tested and validated by the component provider. Integration decreases the size of the solution, which helps reduce cost and helps meet requirements for tighter array pitch at higher frequencies.”
