Blue Pearl Software and NanoXplore SAS team to Accelerate Development and Verification of Radiation Hardened FPGA Designs

SANTA CLARA, California -- June 27, 2023 – Blue Pearl Software Inc., today announced that it has partnered with NanoXplore SAS to provide built-in device library support in its Visual Verification Suite.

With the Visual Verification Suite, designers verify as they code. The suite comes complete with the HDL Creator™ smart editor, Analyze™ RTL advanced static and formal linting, with an integrated debug environment. In addition, optional Reset Domain Crossing and Clock Domain Crossing (CDC) analysis is available. The suite complements NanoXplore’s Impulse, synthesis through place and route tool chain providing up front RTL verification.

“As a market leader in FPGA static verification in the aerospace and defense market, our customers have encouraged us to add native support for NanoXplore devices,” said Ellis Smith, Chairman and CEO at Blue Pearl Software. “We have partnered with the NanoXplore team to meet this request and now provide out-of-the-box NanoXplore support. This new built-in support saves time, increases reliability, and helps avoid potential metastability issues.”

“NanoXplore leads Europe in the design and development of SoC FPGA technology,” said Alp KILIC, CTO at NanoXplore SAS. “We craft state-of-the-art radiation-hardened components and offer a comprehensive portfolio of SoC and FPGA devices for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Blue Pearl’s verification solution complements our Impulse toolchain by shifting RTL verification much earlier in the design flow and fits seamlessly into popular continuous integration environments.”

Device support for NanoXplore is especially useful for FPGA developments commissioned by the European Space Agency where NanoXplore’s rad-hard European technology plays an important role. Blue Pearl’s Analyze RTL has been used in the past in ESA missions and R&D activities related to IP Core development in the microelectronics section, however it required manually built libraries. These activities can now benefit from the new built-in libraries, streamlining the process and avoiding mistakes.

