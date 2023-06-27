Temperature Sensor with Digital Output (High accuracy thermal sensing for reliability and optimisation), TSMC 12FFC
Comcores Unveils JESD204 IP Core Integration Guide to Streamline Customer PHY Integration Challenges
Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2023 – Through our global leadership within JESD204 IP, Comcores has recognized the challenges faced by customers when integrating the PHY (Physical Layer) with JESD204 IP cores. Having partnered with over 50 customers on various JESD204 projects, Comcores understands the complexity and associated pains involved in this process. Comcores wants to share our learnings for the benefit of our customers. Therefore, Comcores introduces a new initiative that enables customers to focus on their core system development, saving valuable resources and improving time-to-market.
The initiative is an Integration Demonstration Framework where, in addition to providing the IP, Comcores offers various options to support customers throughout the integration efforts of the PHY. The Integration Demonstration Framework includes the JESD204 IP core and a generic PHY model, accompanied by detailed guidelines, integration examples, and troubleshooting tips. Comcores also offers prompt and dedicated technical support to assist customers throughout the integration journey, ensuring efficient issue resolution and a faster time to market.
“We are excited to introduce these important enhancements to our JESD204 IP Core Portfolio,” said Piotr Koziuk, Chip-to-Chip Product Manager of Comcores. He added, “At Comcores, we strive to provide our customers with the best possible experience by addressing their pain points head-on. With these extra efforts, we aim to streamline the PHY integration process and enable our customers to focus on their core competencies while accelerating their time to market.”
Comcores’ commitment to relieving customer PHY integration pains reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the semiconductor IP industry. By continually investing in research and development, Comcores aims to deliver cutting-edge IP solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.
For more information on our JESD204 IPs or to request a datasheet, write to us at sales@comcores.com
About Comcores
Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and solutions with a focus on Ethernet, Wireless Fronthaul for ORAN and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state-ofthe- art, quality components and solutions to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors and drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.
To know more about our products and solutions please visit us at www.comcores.com
