Logic Fruit Technologies: Exhibiting and Showcasing Cutting-Edge Solutions at Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023
San Francisco, CA - June 27, 2023 – Logic Fruit Technologies is going to exhibit and showcase its capabilities at the 60th Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023, starting from July 9–13, 2023, at Moscone Center West in San Francisco, CA.
Logic Fruit Technologies is exhibiting and showcasing its cutting-edge technology at Booth No. 1412. Around 4,000 design engineers, corporate and engineering managers, developers, researchers, financial and industry analysts, and members of the press make up the highly qualified audience at DAC.
The Design Automation Conference (DAC) has been acknowledged as the leading conference for the design and design automation of electronic devices and systems for 59 years.
DAC offers the electronic design ecosystem outstanding education, training, exhibits, and networking opportunities for a worldwide community of chip & system designers, researchers, academics, executives, and electronic design tool vendors to engage and reconnect
Logic Fruit Technologies is a leading provider of custom engineering solutions for high-performance embedded computing with a focus on working with our customers on high-speed protocols like PCIe, ethernet, display port, JESD204B & C, etc have developed and delivered 100+ products/solutions to our customers in Test and Measurement, Telecommunication, Aerospace, and Defence globally.
For more information about Logic Fruit Technologies and its participation in Design Automation Conference (DAC) please visit the company’s Event page to book your appointments prior.
