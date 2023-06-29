Voltage Monitor with Digital Output (Multi-domain supply monitoring), TSMC N3E
Korean prosecutors name ex-Samsung exec who tried to set up copy-cat fab in China and the Taiwanese backer
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 28, 2023)
The former Samsung executive accused of trying to set up a chip factory in China based on plans stolen from Samsung has been revealed by Korean prosecutors to be Choi Jinseog who has been in jail in Korea since May.
