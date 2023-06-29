Compact, ultra-low power ARC EM processors and ASIL-Ready ARC EM Safety Island IP feature excellent code density
Intel and Movellus Develop Different Fixes For IC Voltage Droop
By Steven Leibson, EEJournal (June 26, 2023)
Two presentations during the same week from Intel and Movellus highlighted radically different approaches to solving voltage droop, a problem that increasingly plagues SoC designs as device geometries continue marching down the Moore’s Law curve. Intel, being a manufacturing-centric company, has developed a backside power distribution network (PDN) for its Intel 20A and 18A process nodes. Meanwhile, IP vendor Movellus has developed an extension to its digital, synthesizable clock-network IP, which allows a chip manufactured using any semiconductor process node from any foundry to sense power droop and automatically tune the on-chip clock network to eke maximum performance from the SoC’s limited power envelope.
Voltage droop arises from the IR (current-resistance) losses in a chip’s PDN. Since the first days of ICs, PDNs have been formed in the same metal layers used for routing signals to the chip’s transistors. PDN resistance increased as IC manufacturing evolved from one layer of metal to two, to a dozen, to fifteen or more, with finer and finer line widths at each step along the way. The IR drop became especially noticeable as core voltages dropped from 5 volts to 1 volt, or less. At the same time, transistor power consumption has increased as clock frequencies have risen from megahertz to gigahertz. In addition, today’s SoCs simply incorporate a lot more transistors – “billions and billions” as Carl Sagan might say – that need power. All these factors are responsible for increasing the problems associated with IR droop, which can force an IC to operate at lower-than-maximum frequencies, resulting in sub-optimum performance.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Movellus Announces Industry-First Integrated Droop Response System for SoCs
- Lorentz Solution Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA Alliance Program to Enable Peakview EM Platform and Accelerate IC and 3DIC Designs
- Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
- Samsung Passes Intel to Become World's Largest Semi Supplier in 2Q21
- Movellus Closes Second Round of Intel Capital Funding
Breaking News
- Secure-IC's Securyzr achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification, reinforcing its commitment to Automotive Safety and Security
- Celestial AI, the Creator of the Photonic Fabric Optical Interconnect Technology Platform, Raises $100 Million in Series B Funding
- Lightelligence Revolutionizes Big Data Interconnect with World's First Optical Network-on-Chip Processor
- Cadence AI-Based Virtuoso Studio Certified for Samsung Foundry PDKs for Mature and Advanced Nodes
- Cadence Expands Collaboration with Samsung Foundry, Providing Differentiated Reference Flows Based on the Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Most Popular
- M31 Announces New 12nm Digital PLL IP to Drive the Benefits of IoT Clock Technology
- Siemens extends support for Samsung Foundry's latest process technologies
- CEVA Introduces Channel Sounding over Bluetooth® to Enable High-Accuracy Secure Positioning for Automotive, Industrial and the IoT Ecosystem
- Dolphin Design unveils an innovative IP for sound classification cutting down energy by 99%
- Andes Technology Unveils the Annual Andes RISC-V CON, Scheduled for June 27th at the San Jose Airport DoubleTree Hotel