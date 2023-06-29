Secure-IC's Securyzr achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification, reinforcing its commitment to Automotive Safety and Security

Cesson-Sévigné (France) – June 29, 2023 – Secure-IC, the rising leader, and the unique global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, announces today its Securyzr™ successfully became ISO 26262 ASIL-D certified. This achievement highlights Secure-IC’s commitment to delivering the highest level of functional safety and robust embedded cybersecurity for automotive electronic systems and connected objects.

Secure-IC has been for over a decade securing embedded systems for a wide range of industries with its embedded security solution: Securyzr™. The ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification obtained by Securyzr™ technology highlights Secure-IC’s relentless innovation in addressing the critical security challenges faced by the automotive industry, in this case, Bus Authentication & Decryption. With ASIL-D compliance, Secure-IC meets the most rigorous requirements for safety integrity, providing automotive manufacturers and suppliers with a trusted and reliable safe and secure solution.

ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level-D) is a safety classification used in the automotive industry to assess the functional safety of electronic systems. In an era where automotive systems are growing increasingly complex, and software and connectivity play pivotal roles, ASIL-D compliance has emerged as a critical benchmark for the industry. Secure-IC’s Securyzr™ addresses the unique challenges faced by automotive developers, offering a comprehensive suite of security measures that protect against potential vulnerabilities, failures, and malicious attacks.

Secure-IC’s Securyzr™ incorporates advanced techniques such as secure boot, secure communication protocols, fault detection mechanisms, and robust memory protection. These features ensure the integrity and reliability of automotive electronic systems, even in front of cyber threats or malfunctions.

To achieve ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification, Secure-IC engaged in a meticulous process following the ISO 26262 Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) development approach aligned with an accredited independent laboratory (assessment body): SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH.

“Certification and standard compliance have always been at the core of Secure-IC’s vision. The ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification of our Securyzr™ illustrates our commitment to the automotive industry” said Sylvain Guilley, Secure-IC’s CTO & co-founder. “This achievement exemplifies our dedication to providing the highest level of functional safety and cybersecurity to the automotive industry. With our expertise in embedded security and our deep understanding of automotive challenges, we are happy to contribute to enabling the safe and secure vehicles of the future.”

“We are pleased to confirm that Secure-IC’s Securyzr™ Bus Authenticate & Decrypt has successfully undergone rigorous evaluation and attained ASIL-D certification. This certification showcases the platform’s adherence to the highest functional safety and cybersecurity standards in the automotive industry. We extend our congratulations to Secure-IC for this significant milestone in their pursuit of excellence and innovation” said Thomas Schürkmann, Marketing Manager at SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH.

Secure-IC is dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement, further solidifying its position as a reference in automotive cybersecurity. With its ASIL-D certified technology combined with ISO/SAE 21434 compatibility and readiness, the company is poised to provide enhanced protection and peace of mind to automotive manufacturers and suppliers, ensuring the protection of drivers, passengers, and sensitive data.





