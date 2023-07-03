Bluetooth Dual Mode V5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40nm ULP is Available for Immediate Licensing
3rd July 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP in 40nm ULP core with an integrated power amplifier available for immediate licensing for the development of Bluetooth Audio SoCs.
The Bluetooth RF Transceiver IP Cores is silicon proven in the 40nm ULP process and fully compliant with the Bluetooth SIG Standards: Bluetooth® Version 5.2, Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) v5.3 & 802.15.4 (ZigBee) implementations. The IP offers versatile functionality and reliable wireless connectivity for a wide range of applications like headphones, mono/stereo headsets, speakers, and other applications like mPOS systems, and printers, providing seamless performance and enhanced wireless connectivity.
Bluetooth Dual Mode RF Transceiver IP cores have very low power consumption, outstanding sensitivity, a Tx power of up to 10dBm, and a very compact IP Core size resulting in a Low silicon cost. The small design takes up little room while giving exceptional RX and TX metrics at a highly optimized area and current. The RF IP Cores are fully compatible with leading Bluetooth Dual Mode Link Layer, LC3 Codec, Protocol Stack SW Cores available from leading suppliers such as Mindtree & CEVA, etc. as well as integration with proprietary Link Layers.
T2M-IP provides a comprehensive range of Bluetooth IP cores in leading fab/node combinations to enable semiconductor or ASIC companies to develop ultra-low-cost, low-power SoCs for audio applications from high-performance TWS earbuds to ultra-long battery life IOT applications. These semiconductor IP blocks include Bluetooth Dual-mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores , BLE v5.3 / 15.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores (0.5mm2) , Bluetooth Dual mode v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP cores, BLE v5.3 Controller Link Layer IP cores, BLE/15.4 Concurrent Controller Link Layer IP cores, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.3 SW Stack & Profiles, BLE v5.3 SW Stack & Profiles, as well as ZigBee MAC & Protocol Stack SW. High-Accuracy Distance Measurement (HADM) is under development and will be available towards the end of the year.
At T2M-IP, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of RF technology through continuous innovation and dedicated customer support. That's why our team of experts works closely with clients to provide tailored solutions and comprehensive technical assistance, ensuring successful integration and optimal performance.
For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/.
