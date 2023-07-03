ADTechnology Joins Synopsys IP OEM Partner Program

Accelerates Time-to-Market for SoCs Targeting Samsung Foundry Process Technologies

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- July 3, 2023 –ADTechnology today announced that they have joined the Synopsys IP OEM Partner Program to gain access to Synopsys' broad portfolio of leading IP solutions targeting Samsung Foundry advanced process technologies. This collaboration enables ADT to use Synopsys‘ comprehensive portfolio of foundation, interface, security, and processor IP to enable their customers to differentiate their SoCs with less risk and faster time-to-market.

As new applications such as AI and autonomous driving emerge, the semiconductors that enable them must be designed in ever deeper sub-nanometer process technologies, and the competitiveness of the IP solution becomes more critical to the success of ASIC products. This multi-year partner program will provide fabless customers with engineering services such as IP configuration, subsystem development, verification and integration as well as business benefits such as early access to Synopsys IP on Samsung Foundry’s advanced process technologies including 8LPU, SF5, and SF4.

“Through its IP OEM Partner Program, Synopsys collaborates with leading fabless ASIC design vendors like ADTechnology to provide access to a wide range of IP from a single supplier,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of product management and strategy for IP at Synopsys. “Leveraging Synopsys’ comprehensive IP and EDA solutions and worldwide technical expertise, ADTechnology can deliver advanced SoCs with unique features that enable their customers to speed time-to-market and reduce risk for complex SoC designs.”

“Joining Synopsys IP OEM Partner Program gives us direct access to the leading IP provider with more than three decades of experience developing high-quality solutions,” said JK Park, CEO, at ADTechnology. "This collaboration with Synopsys further enables the Samsung Foundry SAFE ecosystem as it provides a streamlined path to our mutual customers’ silicon success. Together, we will leverage our strengths and expertise to deliver exceptional value so that we can bring success to our customers."

For more information, please visit https://en.adtek.co.kr/page/56

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 20 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 550 employees globally with a target to expand to more than 700 by 2025. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 4/5/8nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications. For business contact, please, visit at https://en.adtek.co.kr/page/56





