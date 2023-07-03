OPENEDGES Showcases Live Demo of PHY Vision at Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023

Seoul, South Korea, July 03, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), the leading provider of memory subsystem intellectual property (IP), is excited to announce that it will be demonstrating a beta-version of the PHY test and analysis software, code name PHY Vision. It will be showcased in a live demo connecting to a 12nm LPDDR54 test platform at the upcoming Design Automation Conference taking place from July 10th to 12th.

The newly developed test and analysis GUI, PHY Vision, serves as a comprehensive cockpit for visualizing and optimizing the performance of the DDR PHY. It offers a range of training options to optimize data eyes, including running READ/WRITE eye shmoos and providing extensive controls to high-speed IOs and analog circuits. PHY Vision also includes utility features to build firmware within its interface, making it easy for test engineers to select firmware versions to load onto the system to execute characterization tests, bit-error-rate tests, perform eye shmoos, and performance tuning. The PHY Vision test and analysis interface aims to streamline the workflow for test and validation engineers, providing important insights to the dynamic operation of OPENEDGES’ DDR PHYs.

“PHY Vision started out as an internship student project to develop a test and measurement GUI, but it quickly became an important project for us. In the future, we would like to deploy this tool to help our customers characterize our DDR PHYs on their SoCs,” said Richard Fung, CEO of The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES Technology. “There are a lot of customer-centric features that we plan to integrate into for future enhancements of PHY Vision.”

“OPENEDGES is committed to continuously improving and refining our technologies in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “As a Total Memory System IP provider, combining all of the DDR PHY, Memory Controller, and on-chip NoC technologies, we are in a unique position providing our customers with the full potential of our IPs, so they can stay ahead of the competition while we become their trusted partner that enables them to achieve excellence.”

Image: A Screenshot from the PHY Vision Software

Event Details:

Date: July 10th to 12th

Booth: #1354

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco

To arrange a meeting with OPENEDGES at the event, please contact us at sales@openedges.com

For more information about the Design Automation Conference (DAC), visit www.dac.com

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.

About The Six Semiconductor Inc. (TSS)

TSS is a Canadian technology company and a wholly owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES, specializes in developing advanced high-speed DDR PHY IP solutions that cater to a wide range of applications such as AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), mobile devices, and automotive. The company's product portfolio includes PHY IPs for various memory standards including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4, GDDR6, and HBM3, that are optimized for power and area. TSS's solutions are designed to be compatible with multiple technologies, foundries, and process nodes. The company's team of experts have a wealth of experience in the field, and are dedicated to providing the industry with high-quality and reliable DDR PHY IP solutions.

To learn more about TSS's products, visit their website at www.thesixsemi.com.





