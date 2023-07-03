Single Carrier Modem Available For Immediate Licensing From Global IP Core
July 3, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - The designed Single Carrier is working at adjustable sampling rate as low as 83.457 KHz, as high as 56 MHz and it supports adjustable band width as low as 3 KHz, as high as 8 MHz. It works at adjustable IF frequency as low as 53.651 KHz, as high as 36 MHz. the Roll-off factor is 0.15. Oversampling factor (between symbol and sampling rates) is 32. Pulse shaping filter length is 257 taps. The modulation order is QPSK and others, upon request.
Additional features include:
- Supports QPSK constellation
- Modulator-Demodulator platform
- Supports IF and RF transmission
- Supports adjustable symbol rate as low as 2608 Baud, as high as 7 M Baud
- Supports adjustable band width as low as 3 KHz, as high as 8 MHz
- Supports different operation modes such as analog baseband, IF, and R
Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com
About Global IP Core Sales
Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.
