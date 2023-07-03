Synopsys and Golden Electronics Collaborate to Expand Chip Design Talent in Jordan

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and AMMAN -- Jordan, July 3, 2023 – Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) and Golden Electronics, an IC development services company based in Amman, are collaborating to increase the number of industry-ready chip design engineers in Jordan. The collaboration is in the form of a very large-scale integration (VLSI) talent acceleration initiative built on Golden Electronics’ acquisition of multiple licenses for Synopsys' leading electronic design automation (EDA) software, educational design kits and microelectronics curriculum.

Lack of access to industry-grade design tools for microelectronic design is a common issue facing university students and recent engineering graduates in Jordan. This drew the attention of Synopsys Academic & Research Alliances (SARA), a team dedicated to bridging academia and industry to build the next generation of semiconductor design talent. The resultant collaboration with Golden Electronics enables it to build a pipeline of skilled engineers, helping the company expand its engineering base in Jordan by engaging university students and recent engineering graduates, and upgrading their microelectronics design skills.

“There is incredible worldwide demand for skilled engineers capable of developing state-of-the-art integrated circuits (ICs), and Synopsys has a track record of fostering talent development in emerging technology centers,” said Robert Li, sales vice president of Synopsys Taiwan and South Asia. “The opportunity to work with Golden Electronics is an exact fit with our talent and ecosystem nurture strategy and we expect to see them making major progress in increasing the pool of skilled microelectronics engineers in Jordan.”

“Golden Electronics is at the forefront of IC development in Jordan,” said Khaldoon Abugharbieh, CEO of Golden Electronics. “We welcome this key initiative with an industry leader like Synopsys. It provides Golden Electronics with Synopsys industry-grade tools and vital access to the company’s educational design kits and microelectronics curriculum. The combination of technology and teaching materials will allow us to extend our outreach across Jordanian universities and upgrade the skills of engineering students and graduates. As Golden Electronics prepares to scale up, a robust pipeline of skilled microelectronics engineers is key.”

About Golden Electronics

Founded in 2012, Golden Electronics is the premier company in Jordan that specializes in IC design services. Leveraging the experience and discipline of a team of top-notch engineers, the company has built a track record of flawless execution and on-time delivery of high-quality IP. For more information, please visit the Golden Electronics website at https://golden-electronics.com.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





