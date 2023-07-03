StarFive and Youyeetoo jointly delivered the official metal case for VisionFive 2
July 3, 2023 -- Recently, StarFive Technology and Youyeetoo launched the official metal case for VisionFive 2 RISC-V Single Board Computer. This metal case is specially designed and manufactured by Shenzhen Youyeetoo Technology for VisionFive 2, aiming to provide a better development experience for developers.
Features
It is an integrated metal case suitable for VisionFive 2 SBC with the following features.
- Perfect Fit: This metal motherboard case is designed to fit the VisionFive 2 SBC perfectly, with no extra gaps, ensuring that your device is protected from shaking and other forms of damage.
- Efficient Heat Dissipation: The upper cover of the case adopts CNC cutting technology with heat dissipation designs. Using the case for heat dissipation, with a wider and more efficient heat dissipation surface. This industrial-grade heat dissipation enables the long-term stable operation of VisionFive 2.
- Easy to Assemble: The case comes with hangers and can be wall mounted, making it easier to embed devices and integrate with devices such as screens.
- Rugged Durability: Made of hard metal material, this case offers strong protection against physical damage and hard impacts, ensuring that your VisionFive 2 micro desktop computer lasts longer.
- Meet High Performance and Durability Requirements: The case is specifically designed for requirements of high performance and durability, which enjoys high praise among engineers, mechanics, and hardware enthusiasts who demand high-performance and durable products.
Mechanical Parameters
The mechanical parameters of the case are as followings.
|
Size
|
Value
|
Unit
|
Case length
|
101
|
mm
|
Case width
|
79
|mm
|
Case hight
|
37
|mm
|
Hanger length
|
68
|mm
|
Hanger width
|
11.5
|mm
|
Width of the entire case after installing 2 hangers
|
102
|mm
Purchase Notes
To purchase the case, please visit the official purchase page of VisionFive 2: https://rvspace.org/en/application/Accessories and find the metal case to buy.
|
