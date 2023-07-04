AI Can't Design Chips Without People
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (Jluy 4, 2023)
Machines are already building other machines, so it makes sense that artificial intelligence would help build the components necessary for them to exist, including processors and memory devices. But we’re a long way from AI replacing design engineers; the immediate benefits of machine learning (ML) and algorithms are the productivity gains that come with speeding up tedious, time-consuming tasks.
Recent research from Accenture’s annual Technology Vision report on generative AI found that 69% of global high-tech executives expect their organizations to benefit from accelerated innovation thanks to AI. Syed Alam, a high-tech industry lead at Accenture, told EE Times in an exclusive interview that manufacturing and supply chains are areas where generative AI is being explored to support the chipmaking process.
