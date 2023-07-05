GUC Monthly Sales Report - June 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 5, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for June 2023 were NT2,423 million, increased 12.8% month-overmonth and increased 29.0% year-over-year.
Net sales for second quarter in 2023 totaled NT$6,587 million, increased 0.9% compared to first quarter in 2023 and also increased 22.4% compared to the same period in 2022.
Net sales for Jan through June 2023 totaled NT$13,116 million, increased 32.6% compared to the same period in 2022.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|June
|2,423,420
|1,878,826
|12.8%
|29.0%
|Year to Date
|13,115,878
|9,894,946
|N/A
|32.6%
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
GUC June 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,969,576
|81
|NRE
|348,847
|14
|Others
|104,997
|5
|Total
|2,423,420
|100
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
