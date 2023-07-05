Faraday to Exhibit FPGA-Go-ASIC, SONOS eFlash, and eFPGA Solutions at DAC 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- July 5, 2023 -- Faraday Technology Corporation, a leading ASIC design service and IP provider will exhibit at Design Automation Conference (DAC), July 10-12, 2023, in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Faraday is a one-stop shop for ASIC and SoC design services and IP dedicated to reducing risk, time-to-market, and costs; Faraday’s global network of foundry, assembly, and test partners assures a reliable product supply. A flexible engagement model allows customers to hand off design specifications and receive completed chips or engage at any point.

At DAC, Faraday will discuss its comprehensive line of design services and IP and will spotlight three product offerings:

Faraday's FPGA-Go-ASIC is a comprehensive solution for designers converting an FPGA design to an ASIC, including design services, IP, and a long-term supply commitment. The conversions deliver higher performance with lower system costs, power usage, and board area. These ASICs find use in base stations and small cells, medical imaging, smart grid, industrial robot, and other product areas.

Faraday has collaborated with Infineon to develop a SONOS eFlash platform for UMC’s 40nm uLP process. This platform encompasses eFlash subsystem IP, including controller, timing, and cache functions, with a complete eFlash testing solution, simplifying the utilization of flash memory technology to meet the demands of AI, smart grid, IoT, and MCU applications.

A Faraday partnership with QuickLogic will now provide an embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solution. This IP solution includes a comprehensive FPGA design and programming software ecosystem to integrate FPGA fabric into ASIC designs, facilitating seamless, flexible post-silicon modifications.

"We are excited to showcase our latest ASIC solutions at DAC," said K.H. Lee, president of Faraday USA. "Since 1993, Faraday has provided a comprehensive ASIC service, enabling customers to achieve their device performance and cost goals efficiently and confidently. We look forward to meeting our friends at the event and assisting more customers in executing their market plans."

Visit Faraday's booth at #2343 to explore Faraday’s latest ASIC and IP solutions.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com





