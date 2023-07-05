Truechip: Exhibiting and Showcasing Latest Verification IPs and NOC IPs at Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023

San Francisco, CA – July 5, 2023 – Truechip is exhibiting and showcasing its capabilities at the 60th Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023, starting from July 9–13, 2023, at Moscone Center West in San Francisco, CA at booth # 2544, Level-II.

Visitors can witness the power and performance of VIPs like #cxl #pcie #ucie #usb #ethernet #mipi #chiplet #NoC and many more. We will be there to showcase our innovative technology. Truechip is sponsoring free three-day exhibit passes to the 2023 Design Automation Conference (DAC). The I LOVE DAC pass grants access to attend the in-person event being held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA, July 9 - 13, 2023, co-located with SEMICON West at Moscone North and South Halls, which includes over 180 exhibitors, the World of IoT exhibit and an entertainment lunch corral for attendees to enjoy.

Mark your calendar and make your way to Booth #2544, Level II, where Truechip is redefining what's possible in the silicon landscape.

Register Now for the Live Demo: https://lnkd.in/dYmNkr_5

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IPs, NOC Silicon IP, GUI based automation products and chip design services, Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. The company has global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, Israel, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and India. Truechip offers Industry’s first 24 x 7 technical support.





