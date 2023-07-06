UMC Reports Sales for June 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, July 6, 2023--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2023.

Revenues for June 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) June 19,056,484 24,825,649 -5,769,165 -23.24% Jan.-June 110,505,855 135,477,960 -24,972,105 -18.43%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



