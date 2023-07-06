SilTerra Leverages Silvaco's Library Characterization and Optimization Tools to Boost Efficiency in the Development of its Foundry Standard Cell IPs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July, 6, 2023 -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and design IP, today announced that SilTerra has successfully deployed its library characterization, optimization and circuit simulation tools, Viola, Cello and SmartSpice, to automate and boost efficiency of its R&D teams for the development of its foundry standard cell IPs.

SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd (“SilTerra”) is a global pure-play 200mm semiconductor foundry, specializing in Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (“CMOS”) production technologies for advanced logic, BCD, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and high voltage applications. The company has expanded into more advanced technology fields, such as Silicon Photonics, Bio-photonics, Micro-electromechanical Systems (“MEMS”) on CMOS, and Gallium Nitride (“GaN”) also known as “Emerging Technologies”. The company is a strategic investment of Dagang NeXchange Berhad (“DNeX”), which is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, and Beijing Integrated Circuit Advanced Manufacturing and High-End Equipment Equity Investment Fund Center (Limited Partnership) (“CGP Fund”). For more information on the company, log on to https://www.silterra.com.

“The combination of Viola, Cello and SmartSpice offers an efficient, productive, and easy-to-setup platform for library development,” said Mr. Sang Hyun Park, Director, Design Technology at SilTerra. “We have created a total of around 50 libraries in-house so far, and the count continues to increase. This achievement was made possible by a relatively small team. If it weren’t for Silvaco’s tools, we would have needed a significantly larger workforce. Silvaco’s support played a crucial role in enabling our small team to quickly become productive in creating our foundry standard cell libraries.”

“Silvaco’s IP development solution suite has greatly helped our internal design teams to deliver the required IP on time. It also helped us to facilitate the transfer of design know-how and methodology to our trainees, interns and University programs.” said Mr. Arjun Kumar Kantimahanti, Senior Vice President, Technology Development at SilTerra.

“We are pleased to see the successful adoption of our solutions at SilTerra and take pride in having them as a valued customer,” said Dr. Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco. “We offer a comprehensive range of solutions tailored specifically for foundries and fabless semiconductor companies, and we are committed to continuous improvement of our solutions to provide our customers a competitive edge in this vital market.”

“The combination of Cello, Viola, and SmartSpice provide a flexible and unified platform for standard cell library migration, optimization, and characterization,” said Dan FitzPatrick, VP and GM of the EDA Business Unit of Silvaco. “By leveraging this solution, companies like SilTerra can optimize their library generation processes, resulting in streamlined operations and resource savings.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and semiconductor design IP that is used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.





