Codasip welcomes Axel Strotbek as new chairman of the board

Munich, Germany -- July 6, 2023 – Codasip, the leader in RISC-V custom compute, is happy to announce that Axel Strotbek has been appointed as its new chairman of the board. The announcement is part of a long-term strategic initiative to focus on key customer segments such as automotive, while building a board with global industrial and financial expertise. The appointment also highlights the company's strong European presence, with headquarters in Germany and large design centers in the Czech Republic and the UK.

Axel Strotbek is a highly experienced board professional who served as the chief financial officer and member of the management board at AUDI AG for ten years. He has previously served as executive vice president and head of Finance within several units within the Volkswagen Group. Currently, Axel Strotbek serves as a supervisory board member for several corporations, holds a position as a senior advisor to McKinsey & Company, and supports managers as a business coach. Axel Strotbek holds an MBA from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering, achieved at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany and Linkoping University in Sweden.

“This is an exciting time for Codasip. The needs for the semiconductor industry are changing rapidly and Codasip finds itself in the right place at the right time. The company provides unique technology and is well-funded by VCs as well as the EU. I look forward to working with a team that has already achieved a lot to build on this momentum and guide the company to reach its full potential,” said Axel Strotbek.

Ron Black, CEO of Codasip, commented: “Axel is the ideal person for the role as Codasip chairman of the board. He is trained as an engineer as well as in business and financials. On top of that, he brings essential insights into the needs of the automotive industry, which is rapidly adapting innovation and will, in many ways, lead the way for change in the semiconductor industry. Axel recognizes the potential of Codasip's unique custom compute offering and I look forward to working closely with him to take the next steps on our growth journey.”

