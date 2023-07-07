Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 1.7% Month-to-Month in May

Worldwide chip sales down 21.1% year-to-year

WASHINGTON — July 6, 2023 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $40.7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1.7% compared to the April 2023 total of $40.0 billion but 21.1% less than the May 2022 total of $51.7 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Despite continuing market sluggishness compared to 2022, month-to-month global semiconductor sales inched upward in May for the third consecutive month, sparking optimism for a possible market rebound during the second half of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased modestly across all regions: China (3.9%), Europe (2.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1.3%), Japan (0.4%), and the Americas (0.1%). Year-to-year sales were up in Europe (5.9%), but down in Japan (-5.5%), the Americas (-22.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-23.0%), and China (-29.5%).

