Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 1.7% Month-to-Month in May
Worldwide chip sales down 21.1% year-to-year
WASHINGTON — July 6, 2023 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $40.7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1.7% compared to the April 2023 total of $40.0 billion but 21.1% less than the May 2022 total of $51.7 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“Despite continuing market sluggishness compared to 2022, month-to-month global semiconductor sales inched upward in May for the third consecutive month, sparking optimism for a possible market rebound during the second half of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.
Regionally, month-to-month sales increased modestly across all regions: China (3.9%), Europe (2.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1.3%), Japan (0.4%), and the Americas (0.1%). Year-to-year sales were up in Europe (5.9%), but down in Japan (-5.5%), the Americas (-22.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-23.0%), and China (-29.5%).
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
