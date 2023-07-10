T2M invites Customers to explore High Performance, Cost-effective and Innovative IP Cores Solutions at DAC 2023

July 7, 2023. – T2MIP, a leading provider of cutting-edge IP core solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2023 in San Francisco, California, from July 9th – 13th. As industry experts in licensing of IP Cores, T2M is excited to connect with customers, partners, and industry professionals at this premier event and invites attendees to schedule meetings to discuss their specific requirements and explore the wide range of IP offerings.

DAC serves as an influential platform for showcasing the latest advancements in EDA tools, IP technologies, and semiconductor design methodologies. The conference brings together thought leaders, experts, and innovators from various sectors of the industry, providing an ideal opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing. T2M-IP recognizes the significance of DAC as a hub for industry collaboration and advancement and by participating in the same, aims to foster valuable connections and partnerships, while also showcasing its diverse range of IP Cores that cater to a wide spectrum of applications such as high-performance computing, IoT, Servers, Industrial automation, automotive and Electronics and Consumer Goods.

T2M-IP wide range of IP Cores includes:

Interface IPs : T2M's interface IPs facilitate seamless communication and connectivity with support of industry-standard interfaces such as USB, PCIe, Ethernet, DDR, DisplayPort, HDMI, Memory, MIPI and Peripheral IP Cores enabling a reliable data transfer and interoperability in diverse electronic systems.

Wireless IPs : Revolutionizing the world of connectivity, T2M's Wireless IP Cores enables seamless wireless communication encompassing a wide range of technologies including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and cellular standards like 5G and LTE which offers high-performance, low-power solutions that facilitate reliable and efficient data transfer.

Analog IPs: T2M's ADC, DAC, PMU and PLL IP Cores, play a critical role in converting real-world signals to digital data and vice versa, with exceptional performance, high-resolution, low-power consumption, excellent signal fidelity, low-distortion conversion, ensuring faithful reproduction of signals enabling to deliver exceptional audio, video, and communication experiences.

Broadcast IPs: T2M's DVB IP Cores, enable seamless transmission and processing of multimedia content enhancing multimedia delivery, streaming services, digital television, video conferencing, and multimedia processing with efficient compression algorithms and low-latency performance.

T2MIP is open to meeting with customers and partners at DAC 2023 to discuss their design requirements and help them to achieve their goals by providing valuable insights in integrating the IP Cores effectively into their designs and deliver tailored IP solutions that meet the needs of each customer, while also ensuring exceptional quality, reliability, performance, scalability, and customization to meet the specific requirements of each customer and companies of all sizes.

To schedule a meeting with T2M at DAC 2023, please visit: www.t-2-m.com/event/dac

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





