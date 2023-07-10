Siemens expand collaboration with AWS to help IC and electronics design customers accelerate innovation

Plano, Texas, USA – July 10 2023 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that it will expand its Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to focus on helping mutual integrated circuit (IC) and electronics design customers leverage AWS’s advanced cloud services to shorten design cycles, optimize engineering resources and boost verification coverage using current and forthcoming Siemens EDA products. This extended SCA builds upon the companies’ strong track record of providing customers with the agility, flexibility and adaptability needed to help turn ideas into innovation with greater efficiency and speed.

High performance cloud computing provides IC and systems developers with effective ways to address the ever-expanding design complexity, demand for massive computing capacity, and the challenge of distributed, cross-organization collaboration. When leveraging the right partners, architectures, and security practices, the cloud can help accelerate design and verification cycles, while enabling productivity improvement and assist customers in focusing resources on the highest-value activities.

“For many years, Arm has successfully run a broad array of EDA solutions from Siemens on Arm Neoverse-based AWS Graviton instances to rapidly simulate and verify our IP. Using Siemens’ Questa software, we’ve simulated processor designs with the latest Graviton3, reducing our time to result by 20-30 percent,” said Mark Galbraith, Vice President of Productivity Engineering, Arm. “Leveraging world-class technologies from industry leaders like AWS and Siemens EDA ensures Arm IP will continue to enable the world’s leading IC design and systems companies to differentiate and win in competitive markets.”

Siemens and AWS are collaborating to develop Cloud Flight Plans, which are best-known methods (BKMs) and technologies for running Siemens’ EDA tools in customers’ AWS environments. Cloud Flight Plans are ideal for customers looking to self-manage their AWS environments.

“IC development is a compute-intensive process, so having ready access to additional capacity and alternative system configurations is extremely valuable to our customers,” said Craig Johnson, Vice President, EDA Cloud Solutions for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Deployment complexity has historically been a major challenge. Our expanded collaboration with AWS focuses on combining our mastery of electronics design with AWS’s infrastructure, consulting and cloud deployment assistance to accelerate our mutual customers’ outcomes.”

“AWS is accelerating the performance of IC and electronics design workloads by delivering elastic, high-performance computing (HPC) for the most sophisticated EDA solutions,” said, Bill Vass, Vice President of Engineering, AWS. “Our strategic collaboration with Siemens allows mutual customers to create innovate new products in the cloud today, and now includes significant semiconductor innovation with Siemens EDA.”

Learn more about Siemens EDA cloud offerings and request additional information about AWS-specific Cloud Flight Plans here: https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/cloud-solutions/

