TSMC June 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2023 was approximately NT$156.40 billion, a decrease of 11.4 percent from May 2023 and a decrease of 11.1 percent from June 2022. Revenue for January through June 2023 totaled NT$989.47 billion, a decrease of 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues June 2023 156,404 May 2023 176,537 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (11.4) June 2022 175,874 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (11.1) January to June 2023 989,474 January to June 2022 1,025,217 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (3.5)





