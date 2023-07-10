Tunable True Random Number Generator compliant with NIST SP800-90 - Digital TRNG
TSMC June 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2023 was approximately NT$156.40 billion, a decrease of 11.4 percent from May 2023 and a decrease of 11.1 percent from June 2022. Revenue for January through June 2023 totaled NT$989.47 billion, a decrease of 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|June 2023
|156,404
|May 2023
|176,537
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(11.4)
|June 2022
|175,874
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(11.1)
|January to June 2023
|989,474
|January to June 2022
|1,025,217
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(3.5)
|
