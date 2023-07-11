Spectral Design & Test Inc joins TSMC OIP IP Alliance
SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA --July 11, 2023 -- Spectral Design & Test Inc (SDT), a leading supplier of high-performance low power embedded SRAMs & Memory Compiler technology today announced that the company has met all membership requirements and joined the TSMC IP Alliance program, a key component of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP). As the industry’s most comprehensive and vibrant design ecosystem, TSMC OIP includes some of the world’s largest silicon IP and EDA companies, which work closely with TSMC to help semiconductor designers build some of the most complex mixed-signal chips on TSMC’s industry-leading process technologies.
Spectral offers highly differentiated MemoryIP and Software solutions that enable customers to push the envelope with high yielding Memory Architectures that work over a wide variation of process voltage and temperature variations ensuring the SRAMs meet the performance requirements in ambient as well as harsh environments.
“Addressing challenges in AI/ML algorithms requires large amounts of high-performance SRAM while keeping power consumption in check,” said Bill Palumbo, COO & Co-Founder at SDT. “Our collaboration with TSMC will bring our proven architectures for low power, high speed MemoryIP to the world’s most advanced process technologies.”
“TSMC values our ecosystem partners and continues working with them to address the rising design complexity with a full spectrum of best-in-class solutions and services,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “The TSMC IP catalog contains thousands of IP from nearly 40 IP alliance members. The addition of Spectral and its differentiated MemoryIP will further strengthen TSMC’s IP portfolios that enable our customers to accelerate innovations for the next-generation AI, mobile, and many other applications.”
About Spectral Design & Test Inc
Spectral is a point solution provider specialized in embedded memory development. Our products address the needs of library developers & SOC designers. Spectral also offers intellectual property (IP) in the form of specialized embedded memories as part of their MemoryIP™ offering. Spectral currently supports customers in several different markets namely medical, aero-mil, IoT, 5G infrastructure and many others. For more information, visit http://www.spectral-dt.com or email us at sales@spectral-dt.com
