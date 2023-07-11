Faraday's Launched SerDes Advanced Service to Accelerate ASICs into Production

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- July 11, 2023 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, launched its SerDes (serializer/deserializer) total solution comprises SerDes IP design on UMC 28nm and the corresponding IP advanced (IPA) service which includes IP subsystem integration, PHY hardcore implementation, and signal integrity/power integrity (SI/PI) analysis on the system with package and PCB design.

Already, Faraday has successfully integrated the SerDes total solution into mass–produced ASICs for Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH), home gateways, Ethernet switches, SSD, industrial automation, and 5G baseband, and other applications.

Reduces time to market

Combining silicon-proved SerDes IP with Faraday's IPA service speeds customer into mass production. That's because the IP subsystem integration reduces the time needed to perform IP verification of interface protocol function in the system. And the PHY hardcore implementation ensures the interface performance based on the customer’s dedicated configuration.

Meanwhile, IPA service provides the PCB layout guideline and supports the SI/PI analysis to increase data transfer throughput without system error. Using in-house IC Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) and compliance measuring instruments, the IPA service can accelerate the testing flow at different temperatures in the lab for bug-solving before mass production.

“Faraday's newly launched SerDes total solution is designed to accelerate customer's integration. This SerDes IP integrated with Faraday's PCIe Gen-4 PCS and controller IP has successfully passed the compliance tests held by PCI-SIG. With more than 20 years of experiences with SoCs, high-speed IO and DDR interface design, we are well acquainted with how to help customers to cut down the time to bring their ASICs to market. As a result, we believe the total solution is an efficient and effective choice for applications that require SerDes,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology.

Faraday’s SerDes IP at UMC 28nm is compliant with PCIe Gen2/3/4 protocols Ethernet: 10G-KR, 40G-KR4/CR4, and 1000Base/SGMII xPON: 10GEPON, EPON, XGPON, XGSPON, GPON



About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com





