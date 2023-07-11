Siemens' Calibre platform now certified for IFS' Intel 16 process technology

Plano, Texas, USA – July 11, 2023 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that its industry-leading Calibre® nmPlatform tool for integrated circuit design verification is fully certified for the Intel 16 process. The Calibre nmPlatform tool products certified for Intel 16 process include: Calibre nmDRC software, Calibre YieldEnhancer™ software, Calibre PERC™ software and Calibre nmLVS software.

With this certification, Siemens’ Calibre and Intel IFS customers can now leverage the versatility, power efficiency and optimized performance of the foundry’s Intel 16 process technology for their next-generation designs. Intel 16 is a gateway to FinFET (fin field-effect transistor) technology from planar nodes, providing 16nm class performance with fewer masks and simpler back-end design rules. Intel 16 offers industry leading RF and analog capability making it well suited for storage controller, RF (WiFi,BT), mmWave, defense, aerospace, government and consumer applications.

“With the increasing importance of semiconductors in the global economy, Intel’s commitment to the foundry market through IFS is an important source of new innovative capacity for advanced products,” said Michael Buehler-Garcia, Vice President of Calibre Design Solutions product management for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens EDA is pleased to extend its longstanding relationship with Intel by providing mutual customers an additional IFS process to choose from.”

This certification represents the latest milestone in the Siemens/IFS partnership. Siemens EDA is a founding member of the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator’s EDA Alliance, a program focused on establishing an ecosystem for the design and fabrication of next generation System-on-Chip (SoCs) manufactured on IFS’ leading-edge process technologies. With this program, Siemens and its EDA customers receive can access IFS process and packaging technologies, allowing them to optimize and enhance tools and flows to best realize Intel’s technology capabilities.

"We are excited to collaborate with Siemens in certifying their industry-leading Calibre nmPlatform tool for our Intel 16 process technology," said Rahul Goyal, vice president and general manager for Intel’s Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement group. "The combination of Siemens' world-class EDA offerings and IFS' cutting-edge process technologies can empower design teams across the industry with solutions required to thrive in today's competitive IC markets."

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries, Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.





