T2M Presents Silicon Proven MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores in 12FFC & 22ULL For Your Next Generation Display Products
July 12, 2023 -- T2M_IP is delighted to announce the immediate availability of its partner's one of the finest MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores in the 12nm & 22nm which are available for ASIC/SOC projects in popular Fabs and nodes. These IP cores are silicon proven and have excellent mass production records for multiple chips including Automotive SoCs.
In today's ever-evolving technological landscape, displays play a pivotal role in various industries, from mobile devices to automotive applications. As the demand for higher resolution, increased colour depth, and faster refresh rates continues to rise, the need for the latest display technologies becomes paramount. This is where MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores step in, providing designers to unlock the full potential of their display systems.
MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores offer impressive speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps per lane, facilitating the seamless transmission of large data volumes required for high-resolution displays. These IP cores optimize power consumption, making them ideal for extending battery life in portable devices like smartphones and tablets. Leveraging a high-speed serial interface, MIPI D-PHY significantly reduces the number of pins needed for data transfer, optimizing board space, and simplifying system design.
The Display Serial Interface (DSI) Controller IP Cores serve as the crucial link between the host processor and the display panel, ensuring smooth communication and control. Designed specifically to support the MIPI D-PHY standard, these IP cores offer a feature-rich, flexible, and scalable solution for display interfacing. With the ability to handle various resolutions, colour depths, and refresh rates, DSI Controller IP Cores enable stunning visuals and seamless display performance.
MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores are compatible with a wide range of display panel technologies, including LCD, OLED, and ePaper. This empowers designers to select the optimal display solution for their specific applications. By incorporating MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores, developers can significantly reduce development time and effort, as these IP cores come with pre-verified designs, comprehensive documentation, and support. The high-speed data transfer, power optimization, and compatibility with different display technologies make them a cost-effective choice, reducing the need for additional components and simplifying system design for manufacturers.
The applications of MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores span various industries, including mobile devices, automotive, and IoT. These IP cores enable high-speed, low-power communication between chips, making them ideal for interfaces like camera sensors, displays, and touchscreens. The versatility and efficiency of MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores make them indispensable technologies in modern electronic systems.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2M-IP is a global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies to allow faster development of your Wearables, IOT, Automotives, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- Upgrade Your Display and Camera SOC's with proven MIPI C-D Combo PHY and CSI / DSI Controller IP Cores for both Tx and Rx
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP Core in 22nm along with MIPI DSI-2 Tx Controller IP Core for your High-End Camera and Display needs is available for immediate licensing
- Display Port/eDisplay Port v.1.4 Tx-Rx PHY & Controller Silicon Proven IP Cores with high Bandwidth and 4K/8K Resolution is ready for immediate licensing
- DDR5/DDR4/LPDDR5 Combo PHY IP Cores which is Silicon Proven in 12FFC with Matching Controller IP Cores is available for license to accelerate your Memory Interfacing Speeds
- TSMC 12FFC silicon proven SERDES Phy IPs' for HDMI 2.1, PCIe Gen5, DDR4, USB 4 & MIPI Interfaces available immediately for your next SoC
Breaking News
- Cadence Digital, Custom/Analog Design Flows Certified and Design IP Available for Intel 16 FinFET Process
- Crypto Quantique Selected for European Innovation Council (EIC) Grant Funding
- Cycuity Achieves ISO/SAE 21434 Certification for Automotive Cybersecurity Compliance
- T2M Presents Silicon Proven MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores in 12FFC & 22ULL For Your Next Generation Display Products
- Siemens' Calibre platform now certified for IFS' Intel 16 process technology
Most Popular
- Alphawave Semi Spearheads Chiplet-Based Custom Silicon for Generative AI and Data Center Workloads with Successful 3nm Tapeouts of HBM3 and UCIe IP
- Electronic System Design Industry Logs $4 Billion in Revenue in Q1 2023, ESD Alliance Reports
- Siemens expand collaboration with AWS to help IC and electronics design customers accelerate innovation
- Cadence and Imperas Support NSITEXE in the Development of Advanced RISC V Vector Processor IP for Automotive AI Applications
- Bespoke EDA Differentiates Silicon Chips
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page