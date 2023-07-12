T2M Presents Silicon Proven MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores in 12FFC & 22ULL For Your Next Generation Display Products

July 12, 2023 -- T2M_IP is delighted to announce the immediate availability of its partner's one of the finest MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores in the 12nm & 22nm which are available for ASIC/SOC projects in popular Fabs and nodes. These IP cores are silicon proven and have excellent mass production records for multiple chips including Automotive SoCs.

In today's ever-evolving technological landscape, displays play a pivotal role in various industries, from mobile devices to automotive applications. As the demand for higher resolution, increased colour depth, and faster refresh rates continues to rise, the need for the latest display technologies becomes paramount. This is where MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores step in, providing designers to unlock the full potential of their display systems.

MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores offer impressive speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps per lane, facilitating the seamless transmission of large data volumes required for high-resolution displays. These IP cores optimize power consumption, making them ideal for extending battery life in portable devices like smartphones and tablets. Leveraging a high-speed serial interface, MIPI D-PHY significantly reduces the number of pins needed for data transfer, optimizing board space, and simplifying system design.

The Display Serial Interface (DSI) Controller IP Cores serve as the crucial link between the host processor and the display panel, ensuring smooth communication and control. Designed specifically to support the MIPI D-PHY standard, these IP cores offer a feature-rich, flexible, and scalable solution for display interfacing. With the ability to handle various resolutions, colour depths, and refresh rates, DSI Controller IP Cores enable stunning visuals and seamless display performance.

MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores are compatible with a wide range of display panel technologies, including LCD, OLED, and ePaper. This empowers designers to select the optimal display solution for their specific applications. By incorporating MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores, developers can significantly reduce development time and effort, as these IP cores come with pre-verified designs, comprehensive documentation, and support. The high-speed data transfer, power optimization, and compatibility with different display technologies make them a cost-effective choice, reducing the need for additional components and simplifying system design for manufacturers.

The applications of MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores span various industries, including mobile devices, automotive, and IoT. These IP cores enable high-speed, low-power communication between chips, making them ideal for interfaces like camera sensors, displays, and touchscreens. The versatility and efficiency of MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores make them indispensable technologies in modern electronic systems.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2M-IP is a global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies to allow faster development of your Wearables, IOT, Automotives, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com.





