proteanTecs and Teradyne Partner to Bring Machine Learning-driven Telemetry to SoC Testing

proteanTecs’ on-chip monitors and analytics solutions can now be easily integrated into Teradyne’s semiconductor test workflows

SAN FRANCISCO – DESIGN AUTOMATION CONFERENCE (DAC) and SEMICON WEST – July 11, 2023 – proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test solutions, announced their strategic partnership to enhance semiconductor test and debug processes for advanced system-on-chips (SoCs). By connecting proteanTecs’ on-chip agent data and analytics software with Teradyne’s test programs, customers benefit from a new level of device visibility where they need it most — on the tester, for inline and real-time decisions.

proteanTecs and Teradyne are already engaged with mutual customers in mission-critical applications. Alphawave Semi, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is using proteanTecs’ deep data analytics and Teradyne’s automated test solutions. By leveraging the combined workflow, Alphawave Semi was able to optimize their AVS flow to reach minimum possible voltage to operate their device which contains optical digital signal processing (DSP) technology acquired from Banias Labs.

Teradyne and proteanTecs will be showcasing their collaboration in a joint demonstration during DAC and SEMICON West. The in-booth demo can be viewed at DAC, July 10–12 from 11–11:30 a.m. in proteanTecs Booth 2449. July 11–13, SEMICON West attendees can view this demo from 3–3:30 p.m. in proteanTecs Booth 1834.

“Teradyne is a leader in advanced test solutions, and their automated test equipment is widely used in markets where power, reliability and performance are critical,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs. “By integrating our cloud and edge solutions with Teradyne’s advanced test environment, customers will gain access to cutting-edge testing to meet the growing industry demands.”

“Ensuring optimal test coverage to validate increasing device quality requirements is vital,” said Regan Mills, Vice President and General Manager, Semiconductor Test at Teradyne. “proteanTecs’ analytics provide high-resolution, parametric data that drives faster and deeper device learning. Our partnership with proteanTecs is centered around a shared goal of accelerating our customers’ time to market and improving the end product’s performance, longevity and quality.”

The joint proteanTecs and Teradyne solution provides a simple method for retrieving data from on-chip Agents on a device under test (DUT) and reporting that data back to the user for real-time inference settings or up to the cloud for later processing. This capability combined with advanced analytics and machine learning delivers insights from the chip, accurate outlier detection, personalized power optimization, per-die grading, and increased test coverage. proteanTecs’ solutions can now be instantiated in Teradyne’s IG-XL software via the Teradyne PortBridge tool for use on Teradyne’s UltraFLEX and UltraFLEXplus testers.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.





