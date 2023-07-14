Heterogeneous and Secure AI/ML Processor Architecture for Smart Edge Devices
M31 Partners with Intel IFS Alliance to Present Latest IP Development Achievements
July 14 2023 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), one of the world's few professional Intellectual Property (IP) suppliers with advanced process technology below 7nm, was recently invited to participate in the Design Automation Conference 2023 held in San Francisco, U.S.A. At the conference, Jayanta Lahiri, Vice President of Technical Marketing at M31, presented the latest R&D results of Intellectual Property and showcased the collaborations with Intel at the IFS (Intel Foundry Services) Theater.
Facing the rapid growth of the global semiconductor application market and the increasing consumer demand for different product features such as cell phones and automobiles, M31 continues to invest in advanced process IP R&D to provide a full range of market-leading high-speed interface IP solutions to satisfy the needs of high-speed computing applications for next-generation data transfer rates and upgraded bandwidth specifications. M31 can provide customers with the latest specifications and the cutting-edge process for high-speed interface IP products, including PCIe5.0, USB4.0, eUSB2, MIPI C/D-PHY Combo TX/RX, which have been advanced to 3nm process technology. Customers can immediately adopt M31's 100% silicon-proven, high-reliability products, which are widely used in artificial intelligence servers, efficient edge computing, storage devices, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things.
In addition to the high-speed interface IP, M31's Foundation IP keeps pace with foundry process technology to create standard cell libraries, memory compilers, and I/O standard libraries for different applications, which not only provide the most optimal power, performance, and area, but also meet the market's increasingly complex IC design requirements. Moreover, M31 also provides comprehensive solutions for the low power consumption design required by AIoT applications, including Low VDDmin memory, High Density Cell, Digital PLL, and Temperature Sensor. Meanwhile, M31 continues to develop implementation platforms for advanced processes below 7nm, providing customers with complete IP integration and implementation services, as well as performance-optimized standard IP libraries. M31 is able to fulfill a wide range of specific requirements and differentiated SoC designs, helping customers to grasp fast time-to-market opportunities.
Gavin Ge, Vice President of Global Business at M31, said, "M31 has a complete portfolio of silicon-proven IP products, and through the partnership with IFS Accelerator IP Alliance, M31 is able to accelerate the development of advanced processes. In addition, we are actively expanding our international R&D team this year to gradually increase our R&D capacity. In the future, we will further collaborate with the IFS alliance to develop more innovative IP solutions, accelerate product development and market promotion, so as to satisfy our customers' needs for high-quality, high-performance IC designs.”
【M31 PR Photo Description】
- Left 3- Kuoshu Chiu, GM at M31 Technology USA
- Left 4- Gavin Ge, VP of Global Business at M31 Technology
- Left 5- Chek-San Leong, head of IP Alliance at IFS
- Right 2- Jayanta Lahiri, VP of Technical Marketing at M31 Technology
About M31 Technology
M31 Technology Corporation (6643-TW) is a professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. M31 is honored to have received the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP for five years in a row. The company was founded in 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. By virtue of substantial experiences in IP development, IC design, electronic design automation fields, and IP integration service, the main products include High-Speed Interface IP designs such as USB, PCIe, MIPI, SATA, and SerDes; Foundation IP such as standard cell library, memory compiler, GPIO, and OPPA library solutions; Analog IP such as ADC, PLL, LDO, and PVT sensor. And continue to expand product portfolios such as processor hardcore IP as well as integration of interface PHY and controller. Learn more at m31tech.com
|
Search Silicon IP
M31 Technology Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- M31 demonstrates high-speed interface IP development achievements on TSMC's 7nm & 5nm process technologies
- Rambus Joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable State-of-the-Art SoCs
- proteanTecs Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance Program
- Lorentz Solution Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator EDA Alliance Program to Enable Peakview EM Platform and Accelerate IC and 3DIC Designs
- Sofics joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance program
Breaking News
- M31 Partners with Intel IFS Alliance to Present Latest IP Development Achievements
- The Future of Mobility: Fraunhofer IPMS drives the Revolution in Vehicle Architecture
- Rambus Delivers Quantum Safe IP Solutions with Next-Generation Root of Trust for Data Center Security
- European Commission Approves Broadcom's Acquisition of VMware
- Truechip Announces First Customer Shipment Of USB4v2 Verification IP
Most Popular
- End-to-end design and verification for PCIe 6.0
- Crypto Quantique Selected for European Innovation Council (EIC) Grant Funding
- Rambus Delivers Quantum Safe IP Solutions with Next-Generation Root of Trust for Data Center Security
- The Future of Mobility: Fraunhofer IPMS drives the Revolution in Vehicle Architecture
- Faraday's Launched SerDes Advanced Service to Accelerate ASICs into Production
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page