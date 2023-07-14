M31 Partners with Intel IFS Alliance to Present Latest IP Development Achievements

July 14 2023 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), one of the world's few professional Intellectual Property (IP) suppliers with advanced process technology below 7nm, was recently invited to participate in the Design Automation Conference 2023 held in San Francisco, U.S.A. At the conference, Jayanta Lahiri, Vice President of Technical Marketing at M31, presented the latest R&D results of Intellectual Property and showcased the collaborations with Intel at the IFS (Intel Foundry Services) Theater.

Facing the rapid growth of the global semiconductor application market and the increasing consumer demand for different product features such as cell phones and automobiles, M31 continues to invest in advanced process IP R&D to provide a full range of market-leading high-speed interface IP solutions to satisfy the needs of high-speed computing applications for next-generation data transfer rates and upgraded bandwidth specifications. M31 can provide customers with the latest specifications and the cutting-edge process for high-speed interface IP products, including PCIe5.0, USB4.0, eUSB2, MIPI C/D-PHY Combo TX/RX, which have been advanced to 3nm process technology. Customers can immediately adopt M31's 100% silicon-proven, high-reliability products, which are widely used in artificial intelligence servers, efficient edge computing, storage devices, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things.

In addition to the high-speed interface IP, M31's Foundation IP keeps pace with foundry process technology to create standard cell libraries, memory compilers, and I/O standard libraries for different applications, which not only provide the most optimal power, performance, and area, but also meet the market's increasingly complex IC design requirements. Moreover, M31 also provides comprehensive solutions for the low power consumption design required by AIoT applications, including Low VDDmin memory, High Density Cell, Digital PLL, and Temperature Sensor. Meanwhile, M31 continues to develop implementation platforms for advanced processes below 7nm, providing customers with complete IP integration and implementation services, as well as performance-optimized standard IP libraries. M31 is able to fulfill a wide range of specific requirements and differentiated SoC designs, helping customers to grasp fast time-to-market opportunities.

Gavin Ge, Vice President of Global Business at M31, said, "M31 has a complete portfolio of silicon-proven IP products, and through the partnership with IFS Accelerator IP Alliance, M31 is able to accelerate the development of advanced processes. In addition, we are actively expanding our international R&D team this year to gradually increase our R&D capacity. In the future, we will further collaborate with the IFS alliance to develop more innovative IP solutions, accelerate product development and market promotion, so as to satisfy our customers' needs for high-quality, high-performance IC designs.”

【M31 PR Photo Description】

Left 3- Kuoshu Chiu, GM at M31 Technology USA Left 4- Gavin Ge, VP of Global Business at M31 Technology Left 5- Chek-San Leong, head of IP Alliance at IFS Right 2- Jayanta Lahiri, VP of Technical Marketing at M31 Technology

About M31 Technology

M31 Technology Corporation (6643-TW) is a professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. M31 is honored to have received the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP for five years in a row. The company was founded in 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. By virtue of substantial experiences in IP development, IC design, electronic design automation fields, and IP integration service, the main products include High-Speed Interface IP designs such as USB, PCIe, MIPI, SATA, and SerDes; Foundation IP such as standard cell library, memory compiler, GPIO, and OPPA library solutions; Analog IP such as ADC, PLL, LDO, and PVT sensor. And continue to expand product portfolios such as processor hardcore IP as well as integration of interface PHY and controller. Learn more at m31tech.com





