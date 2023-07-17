Accelerate the verification process of your design IP by licensing the Verification IP Cores, which come equipped with a solid track record of automotive compatibility
July 17, 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Verification IP Cores. These Verification IP (VIP) solutions enable engineers to swiftly and efficiently verify design IPs to the current standards protocols.
Verification IPs are pre-designed and pre-verified software components used in electronic system verification. They are specially designed to assure the validity and operation of complicated electrical designs in integrated circuits (ICs) or system-on-chip (SoC) architectures.
T2M can provide customers with a full verification solution for even the most complex protocols using a simple Application Programming Interface across all VIPs, which provides complete bus function models (BFMs), integrated protocol checks, and coverage models, enabling rapid adoption.
T2M supports all types of VIPs for different protocols and their versions in USB IPs, MIPI IPs, Ethernet, Storage IPs and Video IPs, Networking IPs, and VIPs for Automotive Design IPs.
The wide range of Verification IPs is also available as a Generic License, wherein customers can purchase a certain number of VIP Licenses and select any specific protocol's VIP as per their feasibility and requirement within a given period of time. Verification environments are frequently made up of a combination of protocols and interfaces. The Generic Licence model simplifies the integration process by allowing clients to select VIPs from several protocols and effortlessly incorporate them into their current verification systems. This functionality provides easy interoperability between different VIPs and improves the overall efficiency of the verification process.
As the need for increasingly sophisticated semiconductor system grows, verification engineers confront growing hurdles in assuring the accuracy and completeness of complicated designs. To solve these problems, we have created a set of sophisticated Verification IPs that are compatible with the commonly used OVM and UVM procedures.
The Verification IPs interface smoothly with the OVM and UVM verification environments, allowing engineers to fully use the capabilities of these approaches. The straightforward connection avoids time-consuming development processes, allowing engineers to concentrate on crucial verification duties.
Availability:
These Semiconductor Peripheral Interface IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Storage, Automotive, Modem Interface, Low Power Applications, Industrial and Communication System. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
