July 17, 2023 -- RED Semiconductor and Crypto Quantique agree MOU for Development of Chip with Advanced Processing Capability and Quantum-based Security

RED Semiconductor (“RED”) and Crypto Quantique have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development of a microprocessor chip for Edge-computing applications, enabling advanced quantum-based security.

RED Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company creating advanced microprocessors enhancing AI and security applications at the Edge. Crypto Quantique is a leading provider of quantum-based security solutions for the internet of things (IoT).

The chips, created by RED Semiconductor, will use Crypto Quantique’s QDID technology to provide advanced identification and enhanced security. Today, Edge devices are a major target for hackers. According to Check Point Research in the first 2 months of 2023, attacks on IoT devices were 41% higher than in 2022, and more than triple the number from two years ago.

RED Semiconductor’s microprocessor uses a vectorised Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) to deliver highly efficient processing of the algorithms and mathematical functions used in AI, autonomy and cryptography. Crypto Quantique’s QDID utilises the quantum effects between transistors to create unique and unclonable identifiers, at the chip level.

RED Semiconductor and Crypto Quantique are confident that higher application security can be achieved by implementing the two companies’ technologies into a single chip where the computation of ciphers and verification of identity takes place in an inaccessible section of the chip from other applications, preventing critical data from being exposed. This combination of technologies will result in an IoT chip whose encrypted data is exceptionally difficult to hack.

Shahram Mossayebi, CEO of Crypto Quantique commented, “We are delighted to reach an agreement to collaborate with RED Semiconductor to create chips combining RED’s high performance, low power processor architecture and Crypto Quantique’s advanced security and identification capabilities. The resulting chips answer a significant need in the IoT market.”

Says James Lewis, CEO of RED Semiconductor, “For RED Semiconductor and Crypto Quantique to work together is an obvious step. Edge devices have two major pain points: a performance gap when it comes to applications like AI, and the need to protect information from now relentless hacking attempts. This is a timely agreement, and we are delighted to move forward with it.”

About RED Semiconductor

RED Semiconductor’s mission is to develop and deliver a new class of microprocessor optimised for vector instructions that enable complex computational routines to be performed in fewer clock cycles, with smaller binaries, and consuming less power than comparable microprocessors. RED’s first microprocessor products target Edge AI and security applications.

See: redsemiconductor.com

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create true end-to-end IoT security products that can be seamlessly integrated throughout the entire supply chain, from the design of the chip, to enabling a secure connection for devices to the cloud. With strong partnerships with large semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas and large OEMs like Wurth Elektronik. Their products have won multiple industry awards for their unique and innovative designs.

For more information, please visit cryptoquantique.com.





