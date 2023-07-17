SMIC: Resignation of Chairman of the Board and Executive Director Appointment of Chairman of the Board and Change of Authorised Representative

2023-07-17

I. RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Dr. Gao Yonggang (“Dr. Gao”), has resigned as the chairman of the Board, executive director of the Company and chairman of the nomination committee of the Board with effect from 17 July 2023 due to job adjustment.

Dr. Gao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no information in relation to his cessation to serve as an executive director that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board hereby expresses its sincere gratitude to Dr. Gao for his outstanding contributions to the Company during his tenure.

II. APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Dr. Liu Xunfeng (“Dr. Liu”), the vice chairman of the Board, executive director of the Company and member of nomination committee of the Board, has been appointed by the Board as the chairman of the Board, executive director of the Company and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Board with effect from 17 July 2023.

The brief biography of Dr. Liu is as follows:

Dr. Liu Xunfeng, aged 58, is the chairman of the Board, executive director and chairman of Board nomination committee of the Company. Dr. Liu concurrently serves as vice chairman of Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Development Co., Ltd.(SCIP), also serves as member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice president of China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, president of Shanghai Society for Advanced Materials. Dr. Liu has long tenured in large industrial group and has more than 30 years of experience in corporate management. He had successively served as the deputy chief engineer of the ethylene plant, deputy director of the investment engineering department, assistant to the general manager, and deputy general manager of SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd., vice general manager of Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited, deputy general manager of Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Development Co., Ltd.(SCIP), deputy secretary of the Party Committee, president, secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Shanghai Huayi (Group) Co., Ltd., secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Shanghai Huayi Group Co., Ltd., chairman of Shanghai Huayi Holding Group Co., Ltd, vice chairman, executive director and member of the Board nomination committee of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. He has successively won the titles of Shanghai Industrial and Commercial Leader and Shanghai Outstanding Entrepreneur, etc..

Dr. Liu holds a Ph. D. in management science and engineering from Xi'an Jiaotong University, a Master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School, a Master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Chemical Engineering Department of East China Institute of Chemical Technology (now known as East China University of Science and Technology), and a professorate senior engineer.

III. CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Following Dr. Gao’s resignation, he ceased to act as one of the authorised representatives of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Listing Rules”). The Board announces that Dr. Liu has been appointed as one of the authorised representatives of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules with effect from 17 July 2023.

This announcement is made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 3.05, Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

by order of the Board

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation





