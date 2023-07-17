Allegro DVT joins the DVB Project

July 17, 2023 -- The DVB Steering Board has approved the membership of Allegro DVT, a global leader in digital video compression solutions.

Allegro DVT, headquartered in France, develops compression and decompression solutions for digital video. The company’s products help chip vendors develop and test high-performance video processing ASICs. It also provides digital television testing services to ensure compliance with broadcast standards.

“We are excited to join the DVB Project. It is important for Allegro DVT to collaborate with leading companies in the video industry to contribute to new standards and foster adoption of innovative technologies in video delivery and distribution,” said Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT.





