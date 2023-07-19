New Wave Design and Verification Appoints Ike Song to Advisory Committee

Minneapolis, MN — July 19, 2023 — New Wave Design and Verification, LLC (New Wave DV) — a leading provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for the defense and aerospace industries — is pleased to announce the addition of Ike Song to their Advisory Committee.

With more than twenty years of industry leadership experience, Song brings valuable insight into the challenges of successfully developing and delivering the technology needed to serve the growing demands of the Aerospace and Defense industry.

Prior to joining the New Wave DV Advisory Committee, Song served in a variety of executive leadership roles, including Vice President of Mercury Mission Systems, Vice President of Situational Awareness Systems and Director of Strategic Programs and Business Development at Northrop Grumman Corporation and Director of Engineering at Litton Guidance & Control Systems.

“We’re excited about having someone with Ike’s deep experience and visionary insight to come alongside New Wave as we embark on our next phase of delivering industry leading solutions to serve an increasingly complex and demanding defense and aerospace market,” noted Marti Nyman, New Wave DV President and CEO, “The needs of today’s warfighter call for innovative and best in class solutions and Ike will serve as an invaluable guide in helping our company successfully meet these needs.”

The New Wave Design & Verification Advisory Committee is a hand-selected group of experienced industry experts chosen to provide the technical and market-based guidance to enable the company’s pursuit of strategically relevant, and high growth opportunities.

About New Wave Design and Verification

The New Wave DV team is made up of passionate professionals who have extensive skill designing, building, testing, and delivering electronic systems for aerospace and defense systems. New Wave DV is focused on high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency, FPGA processing and specialized networking applications. The company upholds its reputation for industry-leading products and services through persistent dedication backed by decades of experience.

New Wave DV provides programmable network interface hardware, FPGA IP cores, and system-level products for high-speed serial interfaces used in embedded and test systems. Protocols supported include Ethernet, Fibre Channel, Mil1394 (1394b AS5643), sFPDP, ARINC 818, HSDB, and custom protocols. For more information about New Wave DV and its products and services, call 952-224-9201 or visit www.newwavedv.com.





