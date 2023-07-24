12bit 640Msps Dual-Channel IQ ADC High-Speed/High-Performance IP Cores for WiFi RF SoC is available for immediate licensing

Juli 24, 2023 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to share the pivotal role of Analog IP cores in shaping the future of RF technology. To increase the WIFI performance cutting-edge technologies are being developed and integrated into the SoCs. One such breakthrough is the 12-bit, 640Msps Dual-Channel IQ ADC IP Core which is specially designed to enhance WIFI capabilities significantly.

It is a specialized type of ADC IP Core that samples and converts both in-phase (I) and quadrature (Q) components of a signal separately. This process allows for a more precise representation of the signal in the time and frequency domains, making it highly advantageous for WIFI applications.

This dual-channel feature makes it ideal for Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) systems used in WIFI technology. MIMO employs multiple antennas at both the transmitter and receiver ends to increase data throughput and improve signal reliability. By integrating this dual-channel IQ ADC into WIFI SoC, the quality and efficiency of data transmission and reception can be significantly enhanced, ensuring seamless connectivity even in dense network environments.

With a sampling rate of 640Msps, this IQ ADC IP core delivers remarkable performance, enabling it to capture high-frequency WIFI signals with unparalleled accuracy. The 12-bit resolution of this IQ ADC IP Core ensures that WIFI signals are faithfully reproduced with minimal distortion. Higher resolution means that the ADC can discern smaller changes in signal amplitude, resulting in an improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). As a consequence, the WIFI receiver can pick up weaker signals, extending the range and coverage of the network.

WiFi technology has numerous applications, providing seamless wireless connectivity and efficient data exchange capabilities across various sectors like:

High-speed WIFI routers and access points can utilize the ADC to improve data throughput, leading to faster download and upload speeds for users. In congested WIFI environments, the dual-channel ADC can help devices handle interference more effectively, resulting in a more stable connection. IoT devices and smart home applications will benefit from the ADC's reduced latency and enhanced range, allowing for seamless integration and communication. WIFI-enabled devices in industrial and commercial settings can leverage the ADC's capabilities for reliable and high-performance wireless connectivity.

