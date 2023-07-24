Multi-Video-Source Multiplexing Serial Video Transmitter for MIPI CSI2
Has the electronics market bottomed out?
By David Manners; ElectronicsWeekly (July 20, 2023)
The current slump in the electronics market began in 2021, says Semiconductor Intelligence, smartphone shipments versus a year earlier turned negative in 3Q 2021.
The smartphone market declines in 2020 were primarily due to COVID-19 related production cutbacks. The current smartphone decline is due to weak demand.
