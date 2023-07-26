Two IP announcements herald a new normal in chip world

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (July 25, 2023)

Announcements of an IP acquisition deal and a substantial funding round for an analog IP reuse specialist last week underscore the critical importance of semiconductor IP at a time when more functionality is integrated into a single chip. High-quality IP reduces risk and enables chip designers to speed time-to-market.

On July 20, Thalia, an analog IP reuse specialist, announced it has secured a $2.7 million investment for its next phase of growth. Thalia claims that its proven IP-reuse solution enables system-on-chip (SoC) developers to quickly and efficiently migrate existing IP designs into the sub-20-nm nodes.

