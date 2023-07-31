Production-proven CAN Controller IP Core, equipped with a Safety package (Safe DCAN-FD, ISO 26262: Safety manual, FMEDA), tailored specifically for High-End Automotive and Consumer Applications is available for immediate licensing

31st July 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Production proven CAN Controller IP Core. This IP core solution is available with ASIL B, ASIL C and ASIL D automotive safety package.

This CAN Combo Controller IP Core is the combination of CAN 2.0, CAN FD, CAN FD Full and CAN XL. This upgraded protocol overcomes typical limitations: data may be carried at speeds higher than 1 Mbit/s, and the payload (data field) can now be up to 64 bytes large rather than the previous restriction of 8 bytes. Because no nodes need to be synchronised while just one node is communicating, the bit rate may be raised. Naturally, the nodes must be re-synchronized before transmitting the ACK slot bit. The core offers a straightforward CPU interface (8/16/32 bit data width adjustable) with a small or big-endian addressing method. Back-to-back message receipt is made possible via hardware message filtering (32 filters) and a 128-byte receive FIFO.

This CAN Controller IP Core is precisely built to meet ISO 11898-1:2015 requirements, and it supports CAN 2.0B and CAN FD frames. It supports data frames of up to 64 bytes and has variable transmission speeds for easy adaption. The straightforward interface allows for simple CPU connection while also supporting both standard (11-bit identifier) and extended (29-bit identifier) frames. It has a data rate of up to 8 Mbps, hardware message filtering (dual/single filter), and a large 128-byte receive FIFO and transmit buffer. Our IP Core creates overload packets on FIFO overflow and supports Normal and Listen Only Mode to ensure seamless operation.

This advanced solution was created as an ISO26262-10 Safety Element in Context. It can optionally be enhanced with required safety devices and thorough safety documentation: all ISO26262 soft IP SEooC necessary work items, which include comprehensive failure Modes Effects and Detection Analysis FMEDA analysis with step-by-step instruction to aid to integrate the IP into the customer's system and to conduct the system-level safety analysis. A third-party, independent audit reviewed all safety-related work deliverables.

These IP Cores are straightforward to utilize thanks to simple licensing procedures that do not need royalty-per-chip payments. There are two formats of the delivered IP core where you can choose either VHDL or Verilog RTL synthesizable source code (HDL Source Code) or FPGA EDIF/NGO/NGD/QXP/VQM (Netlist).

Availability: These Semiconductor Peripheral Interface IP Cores are available for instant licensing stand-alone and multiple IPs can be provided as a bundle package. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Storage, Automotive, Modem Interface, Low Power Applications, Industrial and Communication System.






