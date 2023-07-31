PCIe Eyes Road Ahead with AI, Automotive
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (July 30, 2023)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting more attention than ever thanks to the rapid emergence of ChatGPT, so it should be no surprise that well-established, incumbent technologies, such as the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe), are poised to play a critical role.
PCIe has become somewhat foundational in enterprise computing, with the well-established Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) and rapidly maturing Compute Express Link (CXL) both leveraging the now ubiquitous interconnect—and with the latter enabling PCIe to become better at delivering needed bandwidth.
The ubiquity of the interconnect positions it well for new opportunities—PCIe is well-understood and proven, so it’s no surprise that it’s seen as being a key enabler for AI workloads in data centers. But just as enterprise computing technologies like SSDs and ethernet have been gaining traction in the modern vehicle to support infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomy, the automotive market is also on the PCIe roadmap.
