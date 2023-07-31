Remi El-Ouazzane: "A Tsunami of TinyML Devices is Coming"

TinyML will become the largest driver of the microcontroller market in the next 10 years, according to Remi El-Ouazzane, the president of STMicroelectronics’ microcontrollers and digital ICs group.

“I really believe this is the beginning of a tsunami wave,” he told EE Times in an exclusive interview. “We’re going to see a tsunami of products coming with ML functionality: It’s only going to increase, and it’s going to attract a lot of attention.”

STMicro has roughly a quarter of the microcontroller (MCU) market today, shipping between five and 10 million STM32 MCUs every day. According to El-Ouazzane, over the next five years, 500 million of those MCUs will be running some form of tinyML or AI workloads.

TinyML, which refers to running AI or machine learning inference on otherwise generic MCUs, “will become the largest endpoint market in the world,” he said.

