University of Virginia Joins the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program

Laguna Hills, Calif. – August 1, 2023 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that the University of Virginia has joined the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program, ensuring that UVA students have the tools and resources needed to establish the development of leading-edge technologies that will continue to usher in an era of intelligent AI solutions.

UVA’s computer engineering program gives students an opportunity to collaborate with top researchers in the country and participate in new research initiatives. The program is jointly administered by the Charles L. Brown Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Computer Science in the School of Engineering and Applied Science. The BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program equips UVA to incorporate neuromorphic technology – simulation of the brain’s neural network – into the department’s leading-edge curriculum.

BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program provides platforms, and guidance to students at higher education institutions with AI engineering programs training. Students participating in the program will have access to real-world, event-based technologies offering unparalleled performance and efficiency to advance their learning through graduation and beyond.

“As technology evolves, we are constantly adding areas of research to allow our students every opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology firsthand,” said Mircea Stan, director of the Virginia Microelectronics Consortium (VMEC)and professor of computer engineering at UVA.“As one of the leading institutions at the forefront of AI, we are excited to partner with BrainChip to share their approach to neuromorphic computing with the next generation of computer scientists by providing them an opportunity to learn and apply practical applications in the world of intelligent computing.”

BrainChip’s neural processor, Akida™ IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. Lower power affords greater scalability and lower operational costs. BrainChip’s Akida supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases. Among the markets that BrainChip’s Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of smart cars, smart homes of today and tomorrow, and industrial IoT.

“The University of Virginia has developed a computer engineering program that focuses on several areas of research that give students a deep and meaningful learning experience across fields that are revolutionizing computing,” said Rob Telson, VP Ecosystems and Partnerships at BrainChip. “Our University AI Accelerator Program continues to provide top educational and research institutions with real-world opportunities to learn more about neuromorphic computing and its applications. We are pleased to work with the University of Virginia on advancing their mission to provide cutting-edge tools and resources that help them achieve their objectives.”

The University of Virginia joins current participants Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the University of Oklahoma in the accelerator program. Other institutions of higher education interested in how they can become members of BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program can find more details at https://brainchip.com/brainchip-university-ai-accelerator/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy.

About UVA Engineering

As part of the top-ranked, comprehensive University of Virginia, UVA Engineering is one of the nation's oldest and most respected engineering schools. Our mission is to make the world a better place by creating and disseminating knowledge and by preparing future engineering leaders.






