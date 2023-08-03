CDAC, Arm partner to enable semiconductor startups in India through Arm Flexible Access for Startups
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) today announced a collaboration with Arm, the world’s leading semiconductor IP company, to broaden the support under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme (DLI) and further enable the semiconductor market growth in India at Gandhinagar.
As part of this announcement, the Arm Flexible Access for Startups program is now broadening its qualification criteria to welcome applications from startups that qualify under MEITY’s SemiconIndia futureDESIGN DLI scheme.
Arm Flexible Access for Startups provides low-risk, easy access to industry-proven technology, technical support, an extensive ecosystem, and Arm’s broad developer base so silicon startups can move fast, experiment with ease, and design with confidence. With Arm Flexible Access, startups building products across all markets have the best chance of success with a fast, low-risk journey to building a working prototype, securing the next round of funding, and instilling confidence in potential investors.
Arm Flexible Access for Startups also offers technical support and training to rapidly upskill teams, alongside a choice of experienced Arm Approved Design Partners to bring extra capacity and capability along their journey.
"Innovative silicon startups will drive the future of the semiconductor industry as they develop life-changing new technologies in areas from AI to autonomous vehicles and IoT," said Guru Ganesan, President, Arm India. "We are committed to supporting startups, and through the Arm Flexible Access program, we offer the freedom to experiment, innovate and design, so they can become the technology leaders of tomorrow."
"India has a large and growing pool of designers in the semiconductor domain and such offerings from semiconductor ecosystem players like Arm will provide a low cost, low risk opportunity to create innovative designs by young entrepreneurs for import substitution and value addition in the electronics sector," said E. Magesh, Director General, CDAC.
