Unlock seamless video transmission between graphics adapters and LCD displays with readily licensable, silicon-proven LVDS IP cores tailored for the advanced 22FDX process node
August 7th, 2023 – T2MIP, a global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider, and technology expert, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner's Silicon Proven LVDS IP Core in 22FDX for different video interface solutions. LVDS has been widely used in various applications, and its popularity was expected to continue growing due to its advantages in noisy environments and its ability to achieve high bandwidth and power efficiency, continuous advancement in semiconductor technology, newer process nodes, such as 22FDX and beyond, would likely provide more efficiency and performance gains for LVDS IP cores, making it even more attractive to designers and engineers.
Low-Voltage Differential Signalling (LVDS) IP cores is a widely used high-speed signaling technology that enables robust data transmission over long distances with minimal noise interference. In the context of semiconductor technology, an Intellectual Property (IP) core refers to a pre-designed and verified circuit block that can be integrated into a larger SoC design. The term "Silicon-Proven" indicates that the LVDS IP has been successfully fabricated, tested, and validated on silicon in a specific semiconductor process node, 22FDX is a cutting-edge semiconductor technology developed by a leading foundry. FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) offers several advantages over conventional bulk CMOS processes, including lower power consumption, improved performance, and better analog/RF integration.
Low-Voltage Differential Signalling (LVDS) IP cores, uses a differential signalling scheme, transmitting data as the voltage difference between two complementary signals. This characteristic makes LVDS highly immune to common-mode noise, making it suitable for noisy environments. Its ability to achieve high-speed data transmission while consuming relatively low power makes LVDS ideal for applications where high bandwidth and power efficiency are essential. Additionally, the LVDS IP core in 22FDX can be implemented in a compact form factor, saving valuable chip area and enabling integration with other IP blocks or complex SoC designs. As a silicon-proven IP core, it provides a trustworthy and established solution for designers across different domains. New and emerging applications in various industries may require high-speed data transmission capabilities, and LVDS IP core could be well-suited for addressing these demands.
Low-Voltage Differential Signalling (LVDS) IP cores, can be easily scaled to support different data rates and resolutions, making it flexible for various applications. It has been widely adopted in various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications. Alongside Silicon Proven LVDS IP Cores, T2M's broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, DDR, MIPI (CSI, DSI, Soundwire, I3C), 10/100/1000 Ethernet, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, Analog IPs, and many more. These IP cores are available in major fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm and can be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes upon request.
The Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing, please send a request via email.
About T2M:
T2M-IP is a global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies, enabling accelerated development of Wearables, IoT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
