DVB-C Demodulator IP Core Available For Immediate Implementation From Global IP Core

August 7, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - The demodulator is designed to be used together with a cable tuner and an analog to digital converter (ADC). The system has an internal state machine to control the operation, which can be externally configured via the SPI interface. This DVB-C QAM demodulator is supplied as a portable and synthesizable Verilog-2001 IP. The system is designed to be used in conjunction with a standard cable tuner. The QAM signal is acquired blindly, and QAM signal constellations from QAM 16 through QAM 256 are supported. The equalizer in the chip can be configured as fractional or symbol spaced. It acquires the QAM signal without a training sequence, in blind mode, and then tracks the signal in the decision-feedback mode. Signal degradation due to impulse noise in cable systems is overcome using a combination of convolutional interleaving and Reed-Solomon error correction.

Additional features include:

DVB-C EN 300 429 & ITU-T J.83 Annex A & Annex C compliant QAM demodulator

Supports IF input

QAM constellations 16, 32, 64, 128 and 256

Blind acquisition of QAM constellation sizes

Parallel and Serial MPEG outputs

3 external clocks, or 2 external, 1 internally generated

SPI port (Slave) to external processor

Applications:

Set-top boxes

Cable receivers

Digital Cable ready TV sets

IP Deliverables:

Synthesizable Verilog

System Model (Matlab) and documentation

Verilog Testbenches

Documentation

FPGA testing environment

The DVB-C demodulator is coded in Verilog-2001. No third-party Intellectual properties are contained in this product. Performance evaluation was completed using an XtremeDSP Spartan-3A DSP development board on a Xilinx Spartan-3A DSP 3400 device.

